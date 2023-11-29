Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $30.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,314 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $16,575,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 224,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,018. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

