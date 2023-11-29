Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $40.64 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,271 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.