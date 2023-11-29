Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $53.29 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,506 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 76,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

