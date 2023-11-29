Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $60.11 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $60,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.82. The company had a trading volume of 371,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $255.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.