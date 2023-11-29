Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $35.68 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,535. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.