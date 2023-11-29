Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Zoetis by 86.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Zoetis by 436.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.2% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

