Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637,207 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 8,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,815. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.