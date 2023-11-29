Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,564,935 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Antero Midstream worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 93,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

