Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $16,604,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $412.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,274. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.02.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

