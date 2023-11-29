Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,000.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,918.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

