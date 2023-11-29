Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $185.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.