Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 258,362 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,362 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,493. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

