Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,101,099 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101,099 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $47,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,527. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

