Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 367,916 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367,916 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

NYSE CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

