Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 536,470 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536,470 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.1 %

CCS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.