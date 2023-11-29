Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 869,771 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 869,771 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 70,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

