Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Up 130.4% in November

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 1.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHLRD stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.