WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

WHFCL stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

