Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

