Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.61.

Workday stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $142.13 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

