Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $236.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Workday by 12,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 1,499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Workday by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

