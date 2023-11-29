Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $290.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $21.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.90. 3,004,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,442. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $262.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

