WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.50.

WSP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

Insider Buying and Selling

WSP Global Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$184.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market cap of C$22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.41. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$152.92 and a twelve month high of C$196.90.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.