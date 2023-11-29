X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,659,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,313,003 shares.The stock last traded at $34.47 and had previously closed at $34.46.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.