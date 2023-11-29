Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of XOS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

