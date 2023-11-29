Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 61.2% in November

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the October 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YTEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.