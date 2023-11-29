Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $43.08. 1,092,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,835,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Specifically, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

