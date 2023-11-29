Zita Peach Acquires 55,000 Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Zita Peach purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$51,095.00 ($33,837.75).

Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pacific Smiles Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 8th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Pacific Smiles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

