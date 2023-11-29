ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 62.5% in November

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. ZIVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

