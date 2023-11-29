Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. 176,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,719. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

