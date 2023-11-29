Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,415 shares of company stock worth $9,628,197 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

