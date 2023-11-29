Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 6.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $207.43 and last traded at $207.06. Approximately 2,414,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,505,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

