ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

