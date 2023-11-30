1,006 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.38. 22,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.