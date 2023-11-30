102,527 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Sprinklr accounts for approximately 2.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 421,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,660.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,660.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

