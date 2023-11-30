1,030,815 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,029,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

