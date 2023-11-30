120,253 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 219,396 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after acquiring an additional 732,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

