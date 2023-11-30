12,659 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

