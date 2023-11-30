1,275 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average is $434.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.