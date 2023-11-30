12,800 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. PBF Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

