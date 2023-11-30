14,500 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Amedisys makes up 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 143,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

