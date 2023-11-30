17,700 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

CBAY traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 949,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,922. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

