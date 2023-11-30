17,700 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
CBAY traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 949,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,922. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
