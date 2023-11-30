17,940 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.02. 28,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

