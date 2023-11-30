180,195 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vita Coco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock worth $118,714,589. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 89,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

