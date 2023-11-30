180,600 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.36% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 440,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

KRNT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 33,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,123. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $935.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

