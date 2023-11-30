201,507 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

