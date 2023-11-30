2,200 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $123.33. 1,024,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

