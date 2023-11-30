23,715 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 24,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.06. 29,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.89 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.