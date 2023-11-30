39,902 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $133.55. 41,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,081. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.