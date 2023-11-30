50,000 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. NeoGames makes up 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $7,507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

NGMS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,139. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

